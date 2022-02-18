Video
Dipu hopes univ entry exams on short syllabus

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni expressed hope that all universities would agree to hold admission examinations on a short syllabus this year.
It is only logical that students will prepare for admission tests with the syllabus they were taught, the minister said at a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday. Students were assessed in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations in 2021 on only three elective subjects and performance in previous public exams.
Amid growing calls for more focus on university admission tests as a tool to evaluate students, Dipu Moni said, "The abridged syllabus was planned in such a way that it does not create any problem in the next level. Thus, no institute needs to worry over the students' eligibility to cope with the level of study."
According to the minister, all the universities that opted for uniform admission tests have already agreed to go with the shortened syllabus.
"I have learnt that institutions, including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, that have plans to hold separate admission tests will also go with the short syllabus," the minister noted hoping that any university planning otherwise will also comply.


