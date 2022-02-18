

Sonali Bank inks deal with Dhaka Polytechnic Institute

Sonali Bank Ltd General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Principal Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Engr. Kazi Zakir Hossain signed the agreement for their respective organisation.

Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md. Mazibur Rahman attend the event as chief guest while General Manager Md. Abdul Quddus, bank officials and teachers were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Students will pay their fees and other charges using the Sonali Bank online banking services. Banking EventsSonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Dhaka Polytechnic Institute on Sonali Bank online banking services in the Institute premises on Thursday, says a press release.Sonali Bank Ltd General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Principal Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Engr. Kazi Zakir Hossain signed the agreement for their respective organisation.Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md. Mazibur Rahman attend the event as chief guest while General Manager Md. Abdul Quddus, bank officials and teachers were present on the occasion.Under the agreement, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Students will pay their fees and other charges using the Sonali Bank online banking services.