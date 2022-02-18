Video
Banking Events

Exchange meeting of Govt revenue fee through A Challan held at AIBL

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Exchange meeting of Govt revenue fee through A Challan held at AIBL

Exchange meeting of Govt revenue fee through A Challan held at AIBL

A meeting exchanging views on expansion of services and receiving the government revenue directly through ' digital challan' was held on Thursday at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL), says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury was present as chief guest in the meeting. Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shafiqur Rahman and Mohammed Nadim were present as special guest.
Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan participated in the meeting. All Zonal Head and Managers participated in the meeting virtually.
All branches and sub-branches of AIBL are now collecting passport fees, VAT, tax, and other government fees using 'A Challan'.


