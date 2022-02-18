Video
Alesha Mart starts refunding funds to defrauded clients

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

The commerce ministry on Thursday has started refunding money to some customers of the controversial e-commerce platform Alesha Mart which were struck up so long in absence of initiative to settle claims.
It refunded some Tk28.36 lakh to 10 customers, through a programme at the commerce ministry in the capital after a meeting of commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh with the clients at his secretariat office.
Additional commerce secretary and chief of central digital commerce cell AHM Shafiquzzaman, senior ministry officials and representatives from e-CAB, law-enforcement agencies, different state agencies and e-commerce platforms attended the meeting.
AHM Shafiquzzaman said gradually around Tk230 crore would be refunded to the affected consumers in the next three months.
"Money of some eight e-commerce companies involved in embezzlement of consumers' fund will also be refunded gradually," he said.
According to insiders, Alesha Mart holds around Tk 300 crore of customers' money, and the platform has so far refunded around Tk 12 crore. The company claims that it does not have the necessary funds to pay back the rest of their customers.
Alesha Mart Chairman Manzur Alam Shikder, on multiple occasions, had announced that the platform wants to sell shares and is trying to secure loans to raise cash. It had also sent letters to the commerce ministry, Financial Institutions Division and central bank in this regard.
At the end of last October, the Bangladesh Bank tracked down 56 accounts belonging to Alesha Mart in different banks, and customers had deposited Tk 2,001.28 crore in those accounts. The e-commerce company has already withdrawn Tk 999 crore from those accounts.
The Commerce Ministry recently had rejected Alesha Mart's plea of transferring consumers' money into its accounts, which remained stuck up with payment gateways.


