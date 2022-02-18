Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA wants fixed tax on its exports for next 5 years

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

In a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) leaders of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have demanded on Thursday that the revenue board should keep unchanged tax rates on their exports and export earnings for the next five years.
It is important they said to ensure steady flow of earning for a strong rebound of the industry from the impacts of the Covid-19 fallout. A senior NBR official said BGMEA leaders have placed several pre-budget proposals. He didn't elaborate.  
Currently, garment manufacturing companies are enjoying reduced corporate tax rates on annual earnings - 12 percent for general manufacturers and 10 percent for green factories - while companies in other sectors pay up to 45 percent.
The BGMEA seeks continuation of the privilege for the RMG sector, according to its budget proposal, while it is also in favor of an unchanged tax at source on exports. Currently, all the exporters, including garment sector ones, pay 0.5 percent tax at source or commonly known as TDS.   
The BGMEA proposal suggests that the revenue collecting agency consider TDS as the final settlement of corporate tax for the RMG exporters. Besides, it made several other demands such as making customs-related rules easy and reducing duties on machinery and spare parts imports.
In the previous years, the garment factory owners were seen lobbying for keeping the tax rates, especially that on exports, at reduced levels. The entrepreneurs believe that they could make investment decisions easily when they remained well-informed about the potential changes in taxes in the immediate future.
The BGMEA, in the budget proposal, presented the current situation of garment businesses in Bangladesh and other competitive countries. "Though our exports increased in the past months, the prices of apparel products did not increase rationally. Moreover, clothing items became 1.59 percent cheaper in the last seven years," it said.  
The trade body also called for withdrawing value-added tax in the factories making products under sub-contracts and tax at source on cash assistance and minimising HS code related complexities in importing raw materials.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Dhaka Polytechnic Institute
Exchange meeting of Govt revenue fee through A Challan held at AIBL
Alesha Mart starts refunding funds to defrauded clients
Indian ship with steel products sails for Assam thru BD
HSBC launches social loan principles-based financing
BGMEA wants fixed tax on its exports for next 5 years
ADB, Bangladesh launch climate, disaster risk atlas
Emirates to help S. Arabia in attracting global travelers


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft