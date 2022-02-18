BGMEA wants fixed tax on its exports for next 5 years

In a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) leaders of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have demanded on Thursday that the revenue board should keep unchanged tax rates on their exports and export earnings for the next five years.

It is important they said to ensure steady flow of earning for a strong rebound of the industry from the impacts of the Covid-19 fallout. A senior NBR official said BGMEA leaders have placed several pre-budget proposals. He didn't elaborate.

Currently, garment manufacturing companies are enjoying reduced corporate tax rates on annual earnings - 12 percent for general manufacturers and 10 percent for green factories - while companies in other sectors pay up to 45 percent.

The BGMEA seeks continuation of the privilege for the RMG sector, according to its budget proposal, while it is also in favor of an unchanged tax at source on exports. Currently, all the exporters, including garment sector ones, pay 0.5 percent tax at source or commonly known as TDS.

The BGMEA proposal suggests that the revenue collecting agency consider TDS as the final settlement of corporate tax for the RMG exporters. Besides, it made several other demands such as making customs-related rules easy and reducing duties on machinery and spare parts imports.

In the previous years, the garment factory owners were seen lobbying for keeping the tax rates, especially that on exports, at reduced levels. The entrepreneurs believe that they could make investment decisions easily when they remained well-informed about the potential changes in taxes in the immediate future.

The BGMEA, in the budget proposal, presented the current situation of garment businesses in Bangladesh and other competitive countries. "Though our exports increased in the past months, the prices of apparel products did not increase rationally. Moreover, clothing items became 1.59 percent cheaper in the last seven years," it said.

The trade body also called for withdrawing value-added tax in the factories making products under sub-contracts and tax at source on cash assistance and minimising HS code related complexities in importing raw materials.






















