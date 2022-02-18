ADB, Bangladesh launch climate, disaster risk atlas

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Planning Commission of Bangladesh, has launched Bangladesh Climate and Disaster Risk Atlas for risk screening and safe infrastructure planning.

The atlas, which includes geospatial maps for climate and disaster risk screening and assessment, will be an effective tool for infrastructure planning and design, hazard mitigation and climate and disaster proof planning.

It reflects the priorities set out in ADB's country partnership strategy (CPS) for Bangladesh (2021-2025) and Strategy 2030, as well as Bangladesh's policies and strategies for environmental sustainability and climate resilience, said an ADB press release on Thursday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, ADB's Vice President (Operations 1) Shixin Chen, Director General for ADB's South Asia Department Kenichi Yokoyama, Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md. Kamrul Hasan were present.

Moreover Deputy Director General for ADB's South Asia Department Manmohan Parkash, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting and Advisor, Office of the Director General for ADB's South Asia Department Liping Zheng , also attended the event.

The two-volume publication such as Hazards in volume -1 and Exposures, Vulnerabilities, and Risks in volume- 11 is intended to support design and smooth implementation of projects and options for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction and management.

It is a key output of the project "Establishing a Climate Risk Screening System for Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation into National Development Budgeting Activities," funded by ADB's regional technical assistance project.

The project was implemented by the Programming Division of the Planning Commission under the supervision of joint chief Dr. Nurun Nahar.

The regional technical assistance project aimed to further enhance the capacity of South Asia developing member countries, including Bangladesh, in managing the impacts of climate change, through effectively transitioning to a low-carbon and climate-resilient development path.

The technical assistance project has strengthened screening of investment projects against climate risks and boosted capacity to develop and implement climate change strategies and action plans.

The ADB CPS for 2021-2025 has prioritized enhanced support for climate change adaptation and mitigation, and disaster risk management to address the country's high vulnerability to climate events and other natural hazards.

A holistic approach to integrate climate change will be applied to all operations, while expanding programs to directly address climate change impacts through integrated management of water, river, and coastal areas. ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

















