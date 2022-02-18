Emirates to help S. Arabia in attracting global travelers



Emirates Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia Commercial Operations Senior Vice President Adil Al Ghaith and Saudi Tourism Authority VP Muhammad Bassrawi sign the MoU on behalf of the two sides in the presence of Saudi Tourism Authority CEO and Board Member Fahd Hamidaddin and Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim, in Saudi Arabia recently.

The new agreement aims to capitalize on the airline's global network of over 120 cities to raise awareness and amplify the Saudi Arabian experience for leisure travelers to come and visit the Kingdom's unique attractions, says a press release.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Emirates together with the Saudi Tourism Authority will explore opportunities to jointly collaborate on key initiatives to enhance the Kingdom's global tourism competitiveness, including promotional activity and travel trade support across key global source markets to convert interest into bookings, sharing insights around market and customer trends, amongst other initiatives.

Through the strategic partnership the airline will also explore opportunities to align its schedules from key source markets in the Emirates network to its gateways in Saudi Arabia, providing greater connectivity and convenience for its customers and further developing inbound tourism arrivals. Emirates and the Saudi Tourism Authority will also evaluate ways to enhance the travel experience that cultivates a more supportive visitor infrastructure for those journeying to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina, the airline's four gateways.

Emirates today serves Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Dammam with 53 weekly flights, including A380 services to Jeddah.

Emirates Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia Commercial Operations Senior Vice President Adil Al Ghaith and Saudi Tourism Authority VP Muhammad Bassrawi signed the MoU.

Emirates Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia Commercial Operations Senior Vice President Adil Al Ghaith and Saudi Tourism Authority VP Muhammad Bassrawi signed the MoU.















