DSEX dips below 7,000-mark on profit booking

On last trading day of the week Thursday the stocks plunged, with the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) falling below 7,000 points mark after 13 trading days staying above.

Following the previous day's modest gain, the market went down steadily throughout the session Thursday as investors booked profit on major stocks.

DSEX, the core index of the DSE, slid 52.33 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 6,991 point mark, after gaining 6.92 points in the previous session.

Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunging 24.75 points to finish at 2,573 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 13.06 points to close at 1,508.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 174 points to settle at 20,459 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 103 points to close at 12,283.

















