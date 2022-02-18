

Mainuddin joins BASIS as ED

Mainuddin is an established figure in the tech industry, especially in the telecom sector, and has more than 24 years of experience with Grameenphone, Siemens, ADN Telecom, and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), a press release said on Wednesday.

He completed his MSc from Applied Physics and Electronics from Dhaka university.

He later completed MBA from IBA, Dhaka University.

Mainuddin is former President of OFA Dhaka Chapter; Vice President of APECE-EEE Alumni Association; General Secretary of Child Sight Foundation; Member of Savar Golf Club, Club 89 Ltd, IBA Alumni Club Ltd and Cadet College Club Ltd.

BASIS Executive Council believes that Mainuddin is the right person with prudent capabilities to drive the agenda of BASIS and propel the ICT industry to newer heights.

The new Executive Council (2022-2023) of BASIS, headed by President Russell T Ahmed, won the election on December 26, 2021 and took over the charges of the BASIS office on January 6, 2022. The inauguration programme titled 'Installation Ceremony' was held on January 13, 2022, at ICCB in the city.

It was in the newly elected BASIS Executive Council (2022-2023)'s election manifesto to appoint a new ED as well as one of the priorities of 1st 100-day plan. -BSS

















