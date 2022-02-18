Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank, EU discuss banking relationship

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley (2nd from right) and BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R.F. Husain (2nd from left) along with other senior officials of the both sides pose during a meeting at the banks head office in Dhaka recently.

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley (2nd from right) and BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R.F. Husain (2nd from left) along with other senior officials of the both sides pose during a meeting at the banks head office in Dhaka recently.

BRAC Bank and the European Union (EU) recently had a stimulating discussion on different facets of banking relationship.
Charles Whiteley, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union, in Bangladesh, met Selim R.F. Husain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, at the banks head office in Dhaka, says a press release.
Andreas Heuberger, Head of Administration, EU; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking; Md. Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.   They discussed mutual interests, including banking services,  expressing their firm commitment to work together to facilitate trade business between Bangladesh and the European Union while extending support to FDI from EU counties to Bangladesh. The EU envoy lauded the services BRAC bank is offering to the EU delegation in Bangladesh.
'We are delighted to be engaged with a leading Bangladeshi bank which has cemented its reputation with reliable service and is relentlessly driven by a desire to excel and innovate,' observed Charles Whiteley.  Expressing a keen desire to take the current collaboration to newer heights, Selim, R.F. Hussain, observed: 'in not too distant a future, we look forward to making marked contribution in positively impacting trade volume between Bangladesh and EU nations.'
EU is a leading trade and development partner of the country and BRAC Bank will provide priority support to deepen the partnership, he assured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Dhaka Polytechnic Institute
Exchange meeting of Govt revenue fee through A Challan held at AIBL
Alesha Mart starts refunding funds to defrauded clients
Indian ship with steel products sails for Assam thru BD
HSBC launches social loan principles-based financing
BGMEA wants fixed tax on its exports for next 5 years
ADB, Bangladesh launch climate, disaster risk atlas
Emirates to help S. Arabia in attracting global travelers


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft