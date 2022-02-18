BRAC Bank, EU discuss banking relationship



Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley (2nd from right) and BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R.F. Husain (2nd from left) along with other senior officials of the both sides pose during a meeting at the banks head office in Dhaka recently.

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union, in Bangladesh, met Selim R.F. Husain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, at the banks head office in Dhaka, says a press release.

Andreas Heuberger, Head of Administration, EU; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking; Md. Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, and other senior officials from both organisations were present. They discussed mutual interests, including banking services, expressing their firm commitment to work together to facilitate trade business between Bangladesh and the European Union while extending support to FDI from EU counties to Bangladesh. The EU envoy lauded the services BRAC bank is offering to the EU delegation in Bangladesh.

'We are delighted to be engaged with a leading Bangladeshi bank which has cemented its reputation with reliable service and is relentlessly driven by a desire to excel and innovate,' observed Charles Whiteley. Expressing a keen desire to take the current collaboration to newer heights, Selim, R.F. Hussain, observed: 'in not too distant a future, we look forward to making marked contribution in positively impacting trade volume between Bangladesh and EU nations.'

EU is a leading trade and development partner of the country and BRAC Bank will provide priority support to deepen the partnership, he assured.



















