Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Home Business

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Electro Mart opens sales centre at Thakurgaon

Mohammed Nurussafa Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the sales and display centre of KONKA, GREE HAIKO brand electronics and home appliances at  famous and historical place in Thakurgaon recently, says a press release.
It was also presence of Director Nurul Azim Sunny, General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager (Corporate Marketing) Zahurul Hoque, Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md. Julhak Hossain of Electro Mart Ltd, respectable and renowned businessmen of Thakurgaon.
Consumer electronics and home appliances products like KONKA LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, HAIKO brand refrigerator, freezer and so on will be available there.
DMD Nurussafa stated that Electro Mart Ltd sales and display center will deliver world branded of products, interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services.
He also added that there are plans to take the experiences of Electro Mart Ltd products across the country. Electro Mart Thakurgaon Display Center will provide special and lucrative gifts with KONKA Fridge, GREE Air Conditioner and KONKA LED TV for the consumers of electronics & home appliances of Thakurgaon Citizen whole month of inauguration.
Electro Mart Ltd is the sole authorized licensee for importing, manufacturing, supplying, promoting & marketing all types of KONKA, GREE and HAIKO brands product in Bangladesh nationwide and conducting business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years.











