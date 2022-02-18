

StanChart gives winter essentials to over 8000 people

In partnership with Friendship, the bank has donated sweaters, blankets, bathing soaps, laundry soaps and masks to over 8000 beneficiaries from extreme weather condition areas of Kurigram and Gaibandha. Three hundredadditional blankets are also being distributed in Joypurhat area, says a press release.

Standard Chartered's community initiatives over the years have focused on economic empowerment of marginalised communities; bridging the gender gap; improving access to health, education and financial literacy; supporting agricultural innovation; promoting sports, arts and culture as drivers of positive social transformation; and raising awareness about climate change and environment.

The Bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the Covid-19 challenge saw the bank secure 30 major international awards in the past year.

In 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh had announced a BDT 135 Million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan, that supported healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.

In addition, Standard Chartered bank continued regular non-covid community engagement initiatives in the areas of education, health, environment, sports etc.

Ms Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Country Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Whenever a challenge arises, Standard Chartered has never failed to demonstrate its commitment to the communities it operates in.

As the northern areas of Bangladesh experience extreme weather conditions during winter days, we have always tried to stand beside the communities of these areas. This year we have added hygiene products to the donation items keeping Covid-19 situation in mind. "







