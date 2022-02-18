Video
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:47 AM
UK keen to held BD develop ICT sector

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson meets BASIS leaders at BASIS boardroom on Thursday.

The United Kingdom (UK) expressed keen interest in collaboration with Bangladesh for further development of its information and communications technology (ICT) sector.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said this at a meeting with the official of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) at its boardroom on Thursday.
"We are interested in working with Bangladesh for human resources (HR) capacity development and organizing business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions for the advancement of the ICT sector," said Dickson at the meeting.
He conveyed his eagerness to give necessary support in organizing road shows in the UK and Bangladesh in this regard and connect ICT sector of Bangladesh with its counterpart in the UK.
The high commissioner also wants to encourage Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK to work for the development of ICT sector of their home country.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 'ICT as product of the year', said BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed in his address.
He added: "Aligning with that, BASIS has started working to excel the ICT industry further focusing on five pillars - HR capacity development, startup ecosystem, local market development, achieving US$ 5 billion export earnings, and industry promotion." The BASIS president mentioned that the annual flagship event of the industry, BASIS SoftExpo 2022, will be held in Dhaka this year where entrepreneurs from the UK can exhibit their products and participate in various activities like- seminars, B2B matchmaking sessions, tech talks and so on.
Acting Head of Trade and Investment of British High Commission Khalid Gaffar, its Trade and Investment Officer Abir Barua, BASIS Vice President (Admin) Abu Daud Khan, Vice President (Finance) Fahim Ahmed and its other Directors, among others, attended the meeting.    -BSS


