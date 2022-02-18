Coal-fired Rampal plant to start power generation in June

The first unit of Bangladesh-India Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal will start producing electricity from June and the second unit is expected to be commissioned in December 2022.

The power plant has two units with a capacity to produce around 660 megawatts of electricity each.

It is being set up by Bangladesh and India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL), which is a 50:50 joint venture between India state owned National Thermal Power and Bangladesh Power Development Board. Total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 160 billion.

Later this year, the first unit of the coal-fired power plant is expected to be commissioned as the dates for the event was finalised on Tuesday during a meeting between Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Indian Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh.

One of the signature friendship projects is the super Rampal thermal power station which is almost ready for generation. Bangladesh can sell power from this unit to India by establishing a transboundary transmission line."

In a series of meetings, both Bangladesh and India explored newer areas of cooperation in the energy and connectivity sector. Both sides talked about various aspects of bilateral cooperation in various aspects of the power, new and renewable energy sector.

The Bangladesh envoy also sought help from India regarding the trilateral cooperation in hydropower energy among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India, according to Indian media.

Before the upcoming visit of Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen to India both sides have started discussion on joint production of hydro power in neighbouring Bhutan, media report said.

"If the agreement among India-Bangladesh and Bhutan is signed for joint production of hydro power, this will open a new chapter of cooperation between the countries," The Financial Express (India) said quoting an official of Indian Foreign Ministry.

















