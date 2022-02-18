Video
Bangladesh slips 17 points in global Economic Freedom Index-2022

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has slipped out 17 notches in Economic Freedom Index-2022, breaking a five-year trend of expanding economic freedom. Among the 177 countries ranked this year, Bangladesh stood 137, a significant decline from the 120th position last year.
The country had been witnessing an upward trend in terms of economic freedom for the last five years, ranking 122nd in 2020, 121st in 2019, and 128th in 2018 and 2017.
Bangladesh scored 52.7 out of 100 in the index this year, losing 2.3 points from the score of 55 in 2017, falling in the lower half of mostly unfree category. According to the report, the country ranked 29th among the 39 Asia-Pacific countries this year, scoring 52.7 which is below the 58.5 regional and 60 world average.
The World Heritage Foundation evaluates countries based on four aspects: such as rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency and open markets-over which governments typically exercise policy control.
The index measures 12 components while assessing the categories, which include property rights, judicial effectiveness, government integrity, tax burden, government spending, fiscal health, and business, labour, monetary, trade, investment and financial freedom.
Bangladesh scored poorly in the rule of law, scoring 36.3 in property rights, 28.1 in judicial effectiveness and 22.2 in government integrity. "Enforcement of property rights is uneven. Poor record-keeping systems can complicate land and property transactions," the report said. "The judiciary is slow and lacks independence," it added.
According to the report, the procedures for contract enforcement and dispute settlement are inefficient and corruption is pervasive at all levels of society. Weak rule of law, limited bureaucratic transparency and political polarization undermine government accountability and impede economic growth, it said.
Meanwhile, the country's score in terms of labour freedom dropped by nearly half to 36.6 in 2022 compared to the 2021 score of 68.8. Labour freedom, a sub-category of Regulatory Efficiency, is a measure of how a labour market's legal and regulatory framework deals with concerns of minimum wage, associational rights, laws inhibiting layoffs, labour productivity, etc.
The report said despite the abundance of low-skilled cheap labour, productivity is low. Moreover, "enforcement of labor law is lax," it added.
Meanwhile, in terms of the country's regulatory efficiency, the report said: "Regulations governing business are unclear, inconsistent, or little publicized. Registration and regulatory process interactions by businesses often require under-the-counter payments to bureaucrats."
Bangladesh also did poorly in the government size category, with the report saying: "The top individual income tax rate has been reduced to 25 percent, but the top corporate tax rate has been increased to 32.5 percent."
"The overall tax burden equals 7.7 percent of total domestic income. Government spending has amounted to 15 percent of total output (GDP) over the past three years, and budget deficits have averaged 5.2 percent of GDP. Public debt is equivalent to 38.9 percent of GDP," its added.
Bangladesh has ranked the fourth most economically free nation in South Asia this year. It ranked second in 2021. The country lags behind Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka.
Bhutan scored 59.3, making its economy the freest in South Asia. It ranked 94 in the index, the only South Asian country to rank below 100. Meanwhile, India stands second at 131 with a score of 53.9 followed by Sri Lanka with a score of 53.3 and global ranking of 132.
Moreover, Maldives, Pakistan and Nepal ranked 161, 153 and 148, respectively. The global economy remained "moderately free" this year according to the index.


