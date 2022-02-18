Video
Machine Tools Factory wins global ISO certification

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

BMTF Managing Director Major General Sultanuzzaman Md. Saleh Uddin (middle) receives Global ISO certification from UNICERT Director Abdul Kader (3rd from left) at an event held at the BMTF corporate office, at the Dhaka Cantonment on February 15 last.

Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF), a state owned limited company under the management of Bangladesh Army has been awarded the global ISO standard certification recently.  
BMTF is one of the largest commercial enterprises of its kind in Bangladesh located at Shimultoly of Gazipur Sadar, built as the mother industry of the country's small enterprises dealing with minor engineering products.
Major General Sultanuzzaman Md. Saleh Uddin (Managing Director of BMTF), Brigadier General Md. Abdul Hye (Director Marketing), Colonel Md. Hasan Morshed (Addn Director- Planning & Training) and Major A K M Humayun Kabir (DGM-Planning & Training) while on behalf of UNICERT, Abdul Kader, Director of UNICERT, Engr. M Liaquat Ali, Director Asia Region of UNICERT's global operations and Lt. Colonel Maksudul Haq (rtd) along with other senior officials attended the certificate award ceremony at the BMTF corporate office, at the Dhaka Cantonment on February 15 last.
UNICERT Director Abdul Kader said: "UNICERT is committed to bringing world class standards to Bangladesh and to offer management system certification services to the highest standard to all organizations without discrimination, by competent, consistent, impartial and value added conformity assessments and UNICERT is proud to certify the army owned company, BMTF, for two international certifications related to Quality and Health and Safety Management Systems."
It may be mentioned here that to accelerate the industrialization of erstwhile East Pakistan, the factory started its journey in 1967 and after the independence, it was re-inaugurated on February 11, 1979 under the government management.
Later Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, officially handed over the factory to Bangladesh Army on  July 27, 2000 to increase its efficiency. Since then BMTF is functioning as a State-Owned Limited Company.
Recently it has been awarded with the with latest version of the internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System) certifications from the accredited certification body United Certification Services Limited - UNICERT.
UNICERT is a private accredited certification body (CB) in Bangladesh accredited by the International Accreditation Services (IAS)-USA, the Department of Standards Malaysia (DSM), APMG-UK and The Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB).  UNICERT is also the only CMMI transition partner in Bangladesh of the CMMI Institute, USA. It provides services to government and private organizations worldwide related to certification, inspection, testing and training on conformity assessments focused on key dynamics that shape organizational behavior.
UNICERT awarded the international ISO certifications to BMTF in recognition of its outstanding achievements and commitment to international standards in factory operation compliance as assessed by UNICERT.











