Everybody eating five grams of micro-plastic every week

Nowadays most people are consuming foods including mini-Chinese and fry foods which are wrapped in plastic packets or sheets without knowing how badly those impact on their health.

Health experts informed that plastic gets melted and mixed up with the food items when warm foods such as beguni, pizza, chap, rice, cherry etc. are packed in it and entering inside of the body of a human.

Different international research reports suggest that people globally consumes five grams of micro

plastic through food items every week.

However, these research reports also reveal that people are receiving these tiny plastic items not only from the foods from the restaurants or street shops but also from other sources including fish from the river and seas.

Some of the researches also show that even some of the famous brand salt items also carries these small plastic particles.

So, now it is a fact that people are consuming plastic with food every day which is becoming a big obstacle to ensure safe food.

So, people consume plastic by any means through various food items and from other sources which are clearly making some obstacles in ensuring food security.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a statement issued on the occasion of National Safe Food Day-2022, on March 2, said 'It is important to maintain food security and the nutritional status at every step from food production to consumption", she said.

The tone of her message tells us that every person and organisation in the country including government and non-government organizations have to work together.

However, The Safe Food Authority, under the Ministry of Food, issued a warning in 2020 asking traders to comply with the Safe Food Act, which was enacted to ensure safe food.

According to Food Touching Regulations, 2019 ( S,R and O No.256-Act/2019, stapler pins cannot be used in food packets, if it is done a minimum fine of Tk 3 lakh will be charged.

The regulation also suggests that raw materials used in food packaging should be hygienic and of proper quality (food grade).

Metal stapler/pin/ safety pin or metal object cannot be used in food packaging/ or packets.

It also added that low quality recycled polythene, old newsprint or written paper cannot be used as food wrapper and also low quality and recycled plastic cups/ boxes/ pots should not be used for serving hot food and drink.

The statement further said that in order to protect public health, Safe Food Act, 2013 and the rules framed under it should be compiled with and ensure health safe food.

Violation of the Safe Food Act, 2013 is a punishable offence and this punishment can be imprisonment for a maximum of five years, or a fine of up to Tk 20 lakh.

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, Medicine Specialist, said that the irregularities did not stop even after this instruction, as plastic is often used in food parcels in restaurants across the street or in alleys.

"The stapler pins are being used in food packets and both, I mean packing warm food in plastic packets and also stapler pins, are harmful to public health", said Dr Chowdhury, also an environment activist.

Chief Scientist ofDhaka University Center for Advanced Research in Science, Latiful Bari said that the plastics used in our country are not food grade.

"Therefore micro plastic particles can get into food through heat especially when warm foods are being carried. How? Placing any hot food in the plastic, leaves some polymer on the plastic. When it cools down, it becomes hard. Again when it is loose, the polymer compound can go in to the food," he said.

However, Safe Food Authority member, Rezaul Karim said that the exiting culture in regards to using plastic has become the part of daily life.

"It is not possible to change it within over night. We need some time. The message has to reach the people. They have to be informed. This requires time, strategy, management and manpower," he said.