Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia

Malaysia has released former Bangladesh High Commissioner M Khairuz-zaman, according to Malaysian news reports.

Rieta Rahman, his wife, confirmed his release to Free Malaysia Today on Wednesday.

"He told me his lawyers

were there to receive him and were bringing him back to his house."

"Thank God and all those who have helped in his release. I thank the Malaysian authorities for this, too," she told the news outlet.

Khairuzzaman's lawyer Ngeow Chow Ying told The Star the former diplomat was released from the Immigration Department depot headquarters in Putrajaya at 3:35 pm local time, Ngeow said. "He is home already and his release is unconditional." "I went through much embarrassment after being detained following these false allegations by the Bangladeshi government," Khairuzzaman told Free Malaysia Today.

