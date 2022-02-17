Video
Search Panel nothing but a joke: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul  Islam Alamgir said, "In the name of forming the Election Commission (EC) government is taking preparation to betray with the people of the country in the upcoming national elections."
Fakhrul made the remarks at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's office on Wednesday.
Commenting that sending names to the Search Committee and the
formation of EC is meaningless, the BNP Secretary General said, "The search committee is nothing but a joke. Its sole purpose is to betray with the people of the country in a different way. "
"Acceptable and participatory elections are the only way to solve the current crisis of the country. But without a neutral government, fair election is not possible under any commission," he added.
Mentioning that the BNP has had dialogue with this government several times, Fakhrul said, "Every time they have betrayed the trust. At first they said, 'We are voting for a constitutional obligation. We will take all measures for another election in 3 months.' But they did not keep their word, they were betrayed the people of the country.
"Similarly, when we talk to the Prime Minister as a member of Jatiya Oikya Front in 2018. She said in front of everyone, there will be no more arrests. But the arrests started a few days later. 19 of our national election candidates were arrested", Fakhrul alleged.
"The attempts to fool us will not succeed this time. Nothing will be acceptable except elections under a non-partisan government and a neutral government."
About the Awami League leaders' allegations, "BNP has sent names to the search committee from behind the scenes."
BNP Secretary General said, "Government has been carrying out such propaganda all the time. The people of the country know how well they can lie."


