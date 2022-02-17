Not aware of any proposal to hike fertiliser price: Minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said his ministry did not receive any proposal for hiking the price of fertilisers.

The minister made the remark while briefing the reporters on Wednesday after virtually attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement.

"Who brought up the issue of increasing the price of fertilisers? If there is any indication in this regard, then I am not aware of it. You may speak to the agriculture minister," Kamal said while answering a query regarding a recent statement by Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque regarding subsidy on fertilisers.

Earlier on Monday, the agriculture minister said that the government would need Tk 28,000 crore to subsidise fertilisers this year. He also mentioned that there was also pressure from the finance ministry to reduce the subsidy.

The finance minister was asked by a reporter about his response to an

indication from the agriculture minister that this year the ministry needs Tk 28,000 crore as subsidy for fertilizer against an allocation of Tk 9,000 crore.

But the additional fund is not available with the agriculture ministry and it is now under pressure from the finance ministry to raise the fertilizer rice.

Kamal admitted that at the end of the day the finance ministry has to oversee every government spending.

"If there is a need for a cut to the allocation of any ministry on unnecessary purchases, the finance ministry has to do this", he told reporters.

He also said that if there is any need from any ministry to mobilize necessary funds to meet their deficit, they face pressure to raise the price of their products.

Meanwhile, the CCGP has approved three separate proposals under which the government would procure some 85,000 tonnes of fertilizer.

Out of the proposals, the committee approved two proposals of the Industries Ministry, one of the Local Government Division (LGD) and of the Agriculture Ministry.

He mentioned that the total amount in the four proposals is Tk 4.92 billion. Of the total cost, Tk 785.20 million will come from GoB portion and Tk 4.13 billion will be borrowed from the local bank and the World Bank, he added.

The committee approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Agriculture Ministry to import 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA Morocco with around Tk 1.82 billion.

The CCGP also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure some 25,000 tonnes of Rock phosphate fertilizer from M/s Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka (Chief Supplier of M/s Wilson International Trading PVT Limited, Singapore) with Tk 785.20 million.

The fertilizer will be procured for the Chittagong TSP Complex Limited.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from the Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited with around Tk 1.72 billion.

The committee also approved the proposal of the Local Government Engineering Department under the LGD to appoint the joint ventur --DOHWA Engineering Company Limited and Development Design Consultants Limited-- as consultant for the Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Program (WeCARE)-Phase-1, with Tk 597.40 million.











