Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:20 AM
Home Front Page

Six killed in road crashes

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent 

Separate road accidents in Mymensingh, Bogra and Dinajpur killed six people and injured seven army personnel on Wednesday.
Two people, a grandmother and her granddaughter, were killed when a covered van hit them at Bhaluka in Mymensingh. At the same place seven soldiers were injured when a bus hit an army pick-up.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Mehrabari around 9am on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Murtuza Khatun,
60, wife of Abdul Hamid Khan of Gafargaon upazila and his granddaughter Jannat, 3, daughter of Sabuj Miah.
According to local sources, Murtuza Khatun along with her granddaughter was crossing the Dhaka-Mymansingh Highway at Mehrabari upazila area. At that time a Dhaka bound covered van crushed them and fled quickly. Both of them died on the spot.
At the same place another speeding bus collided with an army pick-up as it tried to avoid the two crushed dead bodies of grandmother and granddaughter lying on the road.  
The incident injured army members Sergeant Mirza, 40, and Kawsar Ahmed, 22, Mahfuzur Rahman 22, Kazi Al Mamun, 34, Abdullah, 22, Roman Mia, 22, and Govinda Chandra, 38.
The injured were shifted to Mymensingh CMH after initial treatment at Bhaluka Government Hospital. The condition of two army members among the injured is critical.
On the other hand, one person was killed and four others were injured when a CNG powered auto-rickshaw overturned and fell into a ditch on Bhaluka-Gafargaon Road.







