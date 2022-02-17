Visitors' presence, sales poor at Book Fair



Booklovers browse the books of their choice at a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A number of stall attendees said the sales were low as it was the very beginning of the fair. They hope the number of visitors will increase after two or three days.

On the second consecutive day of the fair, a number of stalls were seen yet to finish setting up book shelves, constructing stalls and cleaning surroundings.

As the stall construction activities were going on, the visitors had to walk very carefully with fear of being stabbed in the foot and stumbling with pieces of bricks.

In addition, the visitors had to suffer for entering the fair venues as the construction of the metro rail

project from Shahbagh to Doel Chattar was running narrowing the way to Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan.

Nahidul Islam Nahid, a sale representative of Ghashful Prakashani, said, "The sale is very low. The number of visitors is also sliding but it has increased compared to the previous day. I hope it will increase after two or three days,"

Nahid further said the visitors are browsing more than buying books.

Abid Hasan, a second-year college student who came from Savar, said this years' book fair seems 'totally different from the fair held in the last year.'

"Last year's fair was so lively and the venues were full of book lovers," Abid said. He bought four books of his favorite writer Humayun Ahmed and three books of Ahmad Sofa. Abid also bought some children's books for his little sister.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the arrangement of this year's book fair, Noor Ankhi, a young writer whose book "Ami Shudhui Valo Achi" was published this year from the Kobita Prakashani, said "The book fair has lost its liveliness as many stalls are still unprepared and the number of visitors is very low," adding, "We hope the fair will get back to life with the reunion of publishers, writers and readers in the mid of the fair."

A discussion was held titled "Swadhinotar Subornojoyonti: Unnoyoner Ogrojatray Bangladesh" at the premises of Bangla Academy at 4:00 pm.

Subhash Singha Roy, a prominent journalist in the country, presented the keynote while Member of Parliament H N Ashiqur Rahman presided over the function. Dhaka University Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and writer Faruk Moinuddin discussed in the programme. Bangla Academy Director General Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda gave the welcome speech.

On the second consecutive day of the fair, a total of 18 new books were launched.

The fair will remain open for book lovers from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. But on Friday and Saturday, the fair will open from 11:00 am.







