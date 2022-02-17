Video
Home Front Page

Dr Zafrullah sends names  to Search Committee on behalf of BNP: Hanif

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Wednesday said that although BNP itself did not propose names for appointing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) to the Search Committee but it did give names through others.
He said this after a virtual
meeting with the organisational unit leaders under the Khulna Division at the AL President's Dhanmodi political office.
Hanif said, "The names given by Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury are the names on behalf of BNP. The party has said that they will not give names in the Search Committee. But, who is Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury? We knew him as Khaleda Zia's advisor. If he gives a name, isn't that name given by BNP? So, we can say that BNP has given names by Dr Zafrullah."
"They are taking political stunts. The party says one thing in the morning and another in the afternoon," he added.
The AL Joint General Secretary said, "The Search Committee formed as per the law has collected the names after talking to everyone about the formation of the Election Commission. Now, after checking and sorting, he will propose 10 names to the President. The president will form a five-member commission from the list of 10 names."
While asked whether the new commission would be questioned for not getting names from the BNP, Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "If a party does not give a name, will the Election Commission be questioned for this? When the BNP was in power, with whom did they form the commission?  They did not talk to anyone. Khaleda Zia sent the names and the then President formed the commission from those names."
The AL Joint General Secretary said that they would appreciate the appointment of the commissioners if the committee took names outside of AL proposed names.
He said, "It is the prerogative of the Search Committee to select the names. They will propose to the President the names of the most acceptable persons from the proposed names whether those names are given from us or not. We think that the formation of a good EC is desirable. That is what we expect."
He said, "When the President called for a dialogue to form an Election Commission, the BNP said, 'We want a law.' At that time, our law minister said, 'It will be difficult to speed up the Election Commission law.' The BNP secretary general said, 'If the government wants, they can make the law in one day.' Before the law was passed in the parliament, their party lawmakers gave their views in the discussion."
"The bill has been passed unanimously. Now they are saying that the government has passed the bill in a hurry. It is malicious. This is a contradictory statement. Their politics is to confuse the people by lying against the government," Hanif added.


