Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:19 AM
Woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

WASHINGTON, Feb 16: A patient with leukaemia in the United States has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant, re-searchers say.
The case, presented on Tuesday at the Confe-rence on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections in the US city of Denver, was the first
involving umbilical cord blood to treat acute myeloid leukaemia, which starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.
Since receiving the cord blood, the middle-aged woman of mixed race has been in remission and free of HIV for 14 months, without the need for potent treatments known as antiretroviral therapy.
The donor was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS. "This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV," Sharon Lewin, president-elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.
The two prior cases occurred in males, one white and one Latino, who had received adult stem cells more frequently used in bone marrow transplants. This new approach may make the treatment available to more people, according to researchers.    -AL JAZEERA


