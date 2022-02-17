Covid: Fatalities, cases drop in 24 hours

The country recorded 15 more Covid-linked deaths with 3,929 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning as Bangladesh is seeing a downtrend in both cases and fatalities.

The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 12.20 per cent from Tuesday's 13.77 per cent after testing 34,175 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 34 more Covid-linked deaths with 4,746 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 28,887 while the caseload mounted to 1,923,031. -UNB









