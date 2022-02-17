Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD-US air exercise from Feb 20

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Diplomatic Correspondent

A six-day bilateral tactical airlift exercise between the air forces of Bangladesh and the US will begin here from February 20.
The six-day exercise titled 'Cope South 22' will be held at Dhaka's Kurmitola Cantonment and Operating Location-Alpha in Sylhet
It is aimed at bolstering bilateral ties through tactical airlift sorties and subject-matter expert exchanges, the US Pacific Air Force said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Some 77 US airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing of Yokota Air Base in Japan along with two Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) will join approximately 300 Bangladesh Air Force personnel and two Bangladeshi C-130Js for the exercise," it said.
The goals of the Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise include improving interoperability with the Bangladesh Air Force and supporting the armed forces of the Bangladesh's long-term modernization efforts to maintain regional stability.
This will be done by conducting flight operations to include aircraft generation and recovery, daytime low-level navigation, tactical airdrop, and air-land missions, as well as subject-matter expert exchanges in the operations, maintenance and rigging career fields, according to the US Pacific Air Force.
"The Bangladesh Air Force is one of our most important regional partners, and Cope South allows us to strengthen this partnership through tactical airlift sorties and subject-matter expert exchanges," said Lt Col Kira Coffey, 36AS Director of Operations.
 "This is critical to
bolstering regional stability for our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Since 2020, the US has provided over $121 million in Covid-19-related assistance to Bangladesh.
As this year's Cope South will be the first iteration since the start of the pandemic, health measures will be in place for the protection of participating forces and the Bangladesh population.
"Covid-19 has only accelerated the need to improve our ability to work together during a potential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario," the Lt Col said.
In a joint statement released on June 11, 2019, by the US Department of State, the two governments reaffirmed their commitment to enduring partnership, highlighting close cooperation on security, development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and counterterrorism.
The two governments also agreed to continue to cooperate closely to advance a shared vision of a free and open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Everybody eating five grams of micro-plastic every week
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
Biden sees chance for Ukraine diplomacy, keeps pressure on Moscow
Search Panel nothing but a joke: Fakhrul
Not aware of any proposal to hike fertiliser price: Minister
Six killed in road crashes
Visitors' presence, sales poor at Book Fair
Dr Zafrullah sends names  to Search Committee on behalf of BNP: Hanif


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft