BD Railway to connect Nepal-Bhutan-China



A train passing through Karwan Bazar point in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to sources, the railway communication between Bangladesh and India is long. More new rail connections are being introduced between the two countries. As a result, trade and communication between the two countries is gaining momentum and new dimensions. Bangladesh is also working with other neighboring countries to get this benefit to this end.

Under the project, a new 57 km dual gauge railway will be constructed on Banglabandha route in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh. The estimated cost of the project is Tk. 3,753.56crore. Of this,

government funding is Tk 1,313.24crore and foreign debt is Tk 2,440.34crore. The implementation period is from July 2022 to June 2026. Any development partner other than the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been proposed as a potential source of foreign credit.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the Railways Ministry has sent a proposal to the Planning Commission for policy approval of the project. Discussions are underway with ADB on financing PDPP (Preliminary Development Project Proposal) for construction of new dual gauge railway from Panchagarh to Banglabandha. Not only ADB, foreign investment of Tk. 2,440.34crore will be taken from any other development partner for the implementation of the project on easy terms.

If the project is implemented, it will be possible to reach China and neighboring countries by rail in a short time. Bangladesh Railway will reach China in half the time required to reach Dhaka from Banglabandha. It takes a maximum of 30 minutes to reach India and one to one and a half hours to reach Nepal and Bhutan.

For these reasons, the Bangladesh government is taking initiative to establish rail links with India, China, Nepal and Bhutan through Banglabandha land port of Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh, the northernmost district of the country.

The distance from Banglabandha land port to India, Nepal and Bhutan is very short. The Indian border is within a few hundred yards from Banglabandha. The distance from this land port to Nepal is only 61 kilometres. The distance between Bhutan is only 68 kilometres and the border with China is only 200 kilometres. This potential port could tie five friendly countries together. That is why the Bangladesh government wants to establish a rail link between the four countries through Banglabandha.

Asim Kumar Talukder, General Manager (West) of Bangladesh Railway, said that the railways are the safest and most economical. Various initiatives are being taken to establish communication with the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh by rail. One of these initiatives is the construction of a new dual gauge railway from Panchagarh to Banglabandha. If this railway is constructed, a new route will be created for communication with India through Banglabandha. Nepal and Bhutan have railways with India. If we can connect India with Banglabandha then easy communication with other countries will be created. Different points of Indian Railways will be added. International freight cars and passenger carriages will operate.

According to railway sources, goods from India, Nepal and Bhutan are currently being imported through Banglabandha port. Besides, a 36 km new railway will be constructed up to Sonamasjid border through Chapainawabganj district.

As a result, it will be one of the rail links between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN). If a rail communication system is introduced in the land port, besides passenger transport, transportation of goods for import and export will be easier and cheaper.

The government is examining the feasibility of important projects in the northern and western zones of the railway before starting the main project. The implementation period of the survey project has been extended till June 2022.

Four survey projects are being carried out under this feasibility study project. This includes a feasibility study for construction of railway from Panchagarh to Banglabandha.

Work on the original project will begin as soon as the survey project is completed. Earlier, the project's PDPP was sent to the Economic Relations Department for foreign funding. Necessary steps will be taken in this regard by contacting various development partners through the Economic Relations Department. In this case, it would not be right to ask for foreign funding by fixing project assistance of Tk 2,440.34crore without completing the survey project.





