Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:18 AM
Garment Worker MurderFour get death sentence

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

 
A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced four people to death in a case filed for killing a garment worker, Md Tanim, over transacting money.
 Judge Ismat Ara of   Second Additional District and Session's Judge Court in Dhaka pronounced the judgement in presence of three accused. The accused Nazrul Islam was absconding since the incident.
The court also sentenced those five years in jail and fined Tk 5,000 each in another charge.
The death-row convicts are   Sohel Rana, Farhad Hossain, Ashiqur Rahman and Nazrul Islam.
The case statement is that   Ashulia police recovered body of garment worker Tanim from a bush of Khagan village of Ashulia, three days after he went missing on July 22 in 2017.  Police submitted the charge sheet on November 5 in 2018 against the four accused. Later the convict Sohel revealed in his confessional statement that they killed Tanim as Tanim asked for the due money.



