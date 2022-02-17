Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022
Case filed against 7 including Naem Nizam

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Court Correspondent

Seven people including the daily Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam were sued with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal allegedly spreading falsehood against the complainant under Digital Security Act (DSA).
After recording the statement of the complainant, Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal ordered the Criminal Investigation Officer (CID) for submitting a report on March 15 after an investigation.
The other accused in the case are Bangladesh Pratidin publisher Moynal Hossain Chowdhury, Bangla Insider Chief Editor Syed Borhan Kabir, website 'Viral Protidin' admin, narrator, video editor and technician. Barrister M Sarwar Hossain filed the case with the Tribunal under DSA.
According to the case statement, on September 7 last year a news report  headlined  "A conspiracy case again by Bichchu Shamsu syndicate through Nusrat" was published  in  the daily Bangladesh Pratidin where the report stated  that the complainant  was involved   in August 21 grenade attack incident. It was later spread through the social media.


