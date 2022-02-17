Our air fast turning toxic

A news report lately published in this daily on air pollution caused reproductive health complicacies simply unveils the gravity of the sorry state of environment our country is gripped with. Reportedly, experts have linked rising cases of miscarriages and abortion since last one decade in various industry based cities across the country to unchecked air pollution.



And the points they made in a recent survey by CAPS (Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies), an air pollution study centre of Stamford University, on the negative impacts of this curse on women's reproductive health cannot but only echoes our extreme concern regarding air pollution penned earlier in our previous editorials. Most worryingly, experts have found a relation between significant decrease in male sperms and female eggs and air pollution leading to birth of mentally and physically handicapped children. They have suggested tiny particles stemmed from air pollution enter into body through eyes, nose and mouths and mix with blood to affect heart, kidney and lungs.



Our mega cities, particularly capital city Dhaka is regularly hitting the headline for noxious air quality. It is not even a month over, since we last expressed our concern in an editorial when it ranked second among the cities with worst air qualities. And, now with it inflicting adverse impacts on public health once again establishes the authenticity - how unplanned urbanization threatening public health in the name of development.



According to a recent air quality index (AQI) Dhaka placed third in air pollution with Pakistan's Lahore and Russia's Krasnoyarsk ranking first and second respectively. Dhaka's AQI last recorded at 186 is much higher than satisfactory AQI of 100 or below 100. AQI, a standard for reporting daily air quality is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associate health effects might be a concern for them.



As air quality is directly linked to public health and better life expectancy, we believe, there is no alternative to ensuring sufficient flow of healthy air to prove our cities livable. Dhaka's repeatedly doing round in the media in this regard simply turns us suspicious about the role of environment policymakers and DoE (Department of Environment).



Apart from released toxic air from hundreds of brick kilns, road dust is another major source of particulate matter and a key pollutant of air in our cities. We think the onus of regularly spraying water on roads of all cities including the capital to control dust that increases, particularly in this dry season squarely lies on respective city corporations.



Another reason behind worsening air condition in our cities is rampant plying of unfit two-stroke vehicles emitting black smoke. This needs to be immediately addressed in the city like Dhaka that is busting at the seams with over population. Moreover, rampant pollution is also deeply rooted because of the organized mess in its waste management. In recent times this daily has frequently published reports and editorials of government authority's repeated failures to address growing air pollution. We don't expect our efforts to go in vain.