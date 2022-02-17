Promoting agrotourism in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been making tremendous efforts to develop its agriculture for the last few decades and subsequently acquiring world's top position in producing many agricultural produce including rice (3rd), jute (2nd), Jackfruit (2nd), potatoes (7th), tropical fruits (6th), mangoes (8th), tobacco (12th) and farmed fish (5th). According to the FAO report The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2018, Bangladesh ranked 3rd in inland open water capture production and 5th in world aquaculture production. Bangladesh produces 86 per cent of the world's total hilsa (World Fish/2020).



Being an agricultural country Bangladesh embraces all these achievements with the hard work of our farmers along with the support of the government, international organisations, educational and research institutes, banks and NGOs. The unique scenarios of our success in agriculture usually appear in the news media, TV channels and in different reports attract millions of people at home and abroad. It's a high time to establish organised agricultural tourism in the country to enhance national economy and inspire our present as well as future generations.



What is Agricultural tourism?

Agri-tourism is a subsector of the eco-tourism industry in which tourists visit farms, gardens, ranches, or other agricultural businesses, for the purpose of education, entertainment or rest. These vacations can be either an experience (e.g. picking fruits, milking cows, tending the bees, tasting honey, fishing, horseback riding, feeding farm animals, touring tea plantations etc.) or a full-on immersive stay in which guests participate in regular upkeep of crops and livestock for several days. Beyond the beautiful scenery and camaraderie, agri-tourism helps foster a deeper understanding of farming processes through hands-on experience.



Agro-tourism is a way of sustainable tourist development and multi-activity in rural areas through which the visitor has the opportunity to get aware with agricultural areas, local products, traditional food, agricultural occupations, and the daily life of the rural people, as well as the cultural elements and traditions. Moreover, this activity brings visitors closer to nature and rural activities in which they can participate, be entertained and feel the pleasure of touring.



Agro-tourism is a farm based business that is open to the public that offers things to see, things to do, and produce or gifts to buy. It is a business at a working farm or woodland, ranch or agricultural plant conducted for the enjoyment and education of visitors, while generating supplemental income for the owner. It has been defined in a number of ways, such as:



* According to the Agritourism World (2008) agri-tourism is one of the fast-growing travel trends in the world, where farmers can offer their visitors the opportunity to visit farms or agricultural lands for a short period of time and to enjoy many different activities for them. Thus, it is a rural-urban relationship, which can bridge the gap between peasants and city dwellers for the benefit of both.



* Mr Pandurang Tavare (ATDC, Pune) defines: "Agro-Tourism is that Agri-Business activity, when a native farmers or person of the area offers tours to their agriculture farm to allow a person to view them growing, harvesting, and processing locally grown foods, such as coconuts, pineapple, sugarcane, corn, or any agriculture produce the person would not encounter in their city or home country. Often the farmers would provide a home-stay opportunity and education".



History of Agri-tourism: The history of Agri-tourism can be traced back to the late 1800s, when families visited farming relatives in an attempt to escape from the city's summer heat. Visiting the country became even more popular with the widespread use of the automobile in the 1920s. When this practice started multiplying many-fold, the rural games and festivals became an enjoyable, pleasant and an inexpensive mode of entertainment, chiefly during the period of Great Depression after the First and the Second World War.



People wanted to escape the humdrum of daily chores and rush towards nature. Rural recreation gained interest in the 1930s and 1940s. The increasing demand of rural recreation gave way to a formation of a business activity, and by 1970-80, a number of activities started being included in agri-tourism like horseback riding, farm vacation programs, farm petting zoos, overnight stays at bed and breakfast programmes. Farm vacations and commercial farm tours were popularized in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, the demand continues to grow for agritourism.



According to the Fortune Business Insights, "The global agri-tourism market size was valued at $69.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $117.37 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.42% during the forecast period of 2020-2027."



What are the top agri-tourisms in the world?

The Philippines is now among the world's top agri-tourism destinations following the sector's drive for more revenue streams for farmers. The Philippines is followed by China, United States, Japan and Australia. Topmost destinations for agri-tourism around the world include: 1) The Ba gua tea garden in rural Taiwan; 2) Italy's Tuscany is one of the Europe's top agri-tourism place ; 3) Spanish island of Mallorca and Balearic islands; 4) Brazil's agricultural farms including tropical fruit and flowers to sugarcane and beef cattle farms; 5) Hawaii's - pineapple farms to coffee plantations; 6) Grenada's cocoa plantations, spice farms, and fruit farms, especially Belmont estates; 7) California's vineyards and organic farms and 8) The Philippines's Del Monte Pineapple Plantation farm.



Benefits of agri-tourisms: The benefits of agro-tourism are manifold. It would bring many direct and indirect benefits to the farmers and rural people. It offers numerous benefits including the followings:



* It provides an additional income source to the farmers and generates employment opportunity to the family members and rural youth.

* Additional income source protects farmer against income fluctuations and enhances their socio-economic dignity as well as standard of living.

* Enhance cultural transformation between urban and rural people and enrich social and moral values.

* Urban people can understand about the rural life and know about the agricultural activities.

* It supports for rural and agricultural development process and prevents local people to migrate to cities in search of employment.

* As it provides extra job opportunities, diversified local economic base and added cultural opportunities it can contribute additional tax revenues to the government.



* Help to the reduce burden on the other traditional tourist centres.

* People get a chance to reconnect with their soil by offering a 'hands on experience' with the agricultural techniques and methods. It also offers an educational experience to the tourists like historical exhibits or crop tours, etc.

* The stimulating economic growth, valuing cultural heritage and raising the standard of living encourage positive attitudes and behaviours of the communities towards agri-tourism.



* Agri-tourism improves the community infrastructure and assists in revitalizing the flagging economies of rural areas. Encouraging the development of farm stays to diversify farm income is an effort to retain farmers in business, attract new entrants to agriculture, and promote countryside's development. Evidences are there for growing interest by the public to support local farmers.



(To be continued)

The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England











