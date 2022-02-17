

Behind rape culture



Rape culture has a long history which can be traced into if the most of the battles of the world history can be properly investigated. During and after battle field, mass rape culture has been relentlessly performed by the military of West Pakistan during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 and many girls and women of the East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) were raped and forced to commit.



However, mypoint hereis not to describe the history of rape culture but exclusive investigation of the true and pragmatic reasons that are largely responsible to promote the rape culture in this contemporary time.



In this complicated situation of pandemic, women are facing several problems in and outside their home and workplaces. Notably, according to Ain O Salish Kendra's (ASK) report, a legal and human rights organization of Bangladesh, some 1247 women were raped from January to November of 2021, 286 attempts had been made to rape, 46 women had died after being raped and 9 women committed suicide after rape. I think, the actual statistics of the rape cases is far beyond this number and this is the grim reality of the destruction of our moral standpoint of our societal mentalities.



Let's come to my point, when a rape happens in our society, there are two types of commentaries through which general people try to comprehend the real and actual causes that work behind the rape case. One group blames to wearing the dress and clothes of women and according to them, this is largely responsible to being raped.



This is not the actual reason and wearing the modest clothes are not the real solutions to this problem.Other group blames the patriarchal societal system for the rape culture and this is also not the clear reason to dramatically increasing of rape culture in Bangladesh.



Because, from the very ancient time, the society of Bangladesh is not free from the patriarchal system but rape culture was not grown in past at this alarming rate. TaslimaNasrin, a Bangladeshi-exiled writer and feminist has written an article, published in Bangladesh Protidinon 6th January, 2022 criticizing and blaming the patriarchal system of our society for the rape's occurrence.



For the sake of her argument, if we consider the society of Bangladesh as a conservative and patriarchal society, therefore, the societies of the Western world are not like that of our country and these countries are more liberal and women are more free. But is the rape rate low in those societies?



According to World Population Review, "while the frequency of rape in the United States varies from state to state, it averages out to one every 1-2 minutes and very shockingly, 70% of rapes are committed by someone the victim knows!" As the rape is a global problem, so, the comparison is not the ultimate solution of this problem. The fact is that without comparing with any other country, we have to pay our keen concentration on our laws and its assurance properly.



The actual reasons that work behind to encourage rape are different and we have to be free from any imposed global ideology to find the authentic reasons as well as we have to delve into in-depth study of origin of mentality which promotes silently to rape a woman and this study must be based on our native perspectives with the understanding of global impacts and availability of technologicaladvancements must be considered.



It is vital to define rape before moving on to the main discussion. Rape is a contentious and nebulous term.According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Rape is defined as "unlawful sexual activity and usually sexual intercourse carried out forcibly or under threat of injury against a person's will or with a person who is beneath a certain age or incapable of valid consent because of mental illness, mental deficiency, intoxication, unconsciousness, or deception".



From my standpoint,firstly, among the key reasons behind occurrenceof rape,pornography is one of the crucial dormant factorsbehind the rape culture through which a consumer's mentality towards women can grow more easily vitiated.



The Guardian, a prominent British daily newspaper, revealed a concerned statistics under the title of "Rape culture in schools and the role of pornography"that"Boys who regularly watched online pornography were also significantly more likely to hold negative gender attitudes"(TheGuardian: 1st April, 2021).



Surprisingly and also shockingly, there is no (approximately) discussion by the VIP, media or human rights activists of our country regarding the heinous effects of this factor through which this matter can be addressed in any seminar or cultural programme!



For the fulfillmentof my academic assignment under the title of "Covid-19's impacts on the society of Bangladesh", I had to collect several articles regarding online uses and abuses among students and teenagers and I was shocked when I gathered the grim statistics of such unexpected rise of consumers of online pornography.



Secondly, abusing the political power is also a key factor to the occurrence of rape. By assuming political power, some culprits threaten women to comply with their dirty desire. As a result, victims can't pass over such types of proposals and they think that it is implausible to raise their voice against such types of powerfulmen. We can find an understandable manifestation of this matter in the very recent event of MP MuradHasan's resignation due to using "derogatory comments" on an actress who was threatened and givenoffensive proposal allegedly by him.



Thirdly, lack of proper investigation and lengthy process of concerned law enforces agencies as well as lack of assurance of the implementation of concerned laws isexclusively responsible to the occurrence of this crime. Gladstone's crystal remarks truly manifests' that "Justice delayed is justice denied"



However, combating rape culture in Bangladesh needs a holistic approach and raising awareness, going to hold people accountable, reforming policies, securing justice, and establishing an environment conducive to open dialogue.

Md Mahbubur Rahman,

Analyst and Columnist















