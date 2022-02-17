Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni

Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni

FENI, Feb 16: An eye-catching mosque was opened at Birali Kazi Bari under Panchgachhia Union of Sadar Upazila on February 10.
With Johr prayer, it was inaugurated by Mufti Shahidullah of Feni Jamiya Rashida Madrasa.
The mosque has been repaired at a cost of about Taka one crore.
President of Birali Jam-e-Mosque Managing Committee Kazi Nazrul Islam said, the mosque was firstly established in 1903. Later on it was repaired in 1987. In February, 2021, the foundation stone was laid for re-construction of the mosque.
He further said, the two-storey mosque has been raised on 14 decimals of land. Much of the construction money was given by a donor requesting anonymity; and some money was donated by locals.
In developing the mosque, all modern tools and appliances have been used. Its interior outlook has been made attractive with six chandeliers. The floor and walls have been imprinted with various coloured and costly tiles reading names of Allah and Prophet Muhmmad (SM). Wooden windows of the entry have also been added with these tiles.
The mosque included wide corridors. Over 2,000 people can perform prayer in the mosque at a time; there is a wudu khana adjacent to the mosque, and a separate room for keeping coffin box. There is also a large pond with cemented ghat beside the mosque.
Octogenarian Freedom Fighter Kazi Azharul Haq of Birali Kazi Bari said, 109 years back forefather Mufti Aziz Ullah had established this mosque in front of traditional Kazi Bari; now it has been turned into a mind-filling mosque. "We seek blessings from Allah for those who were and are involved in its development."
The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Mufti Toyeb Sultani of Birali Darul Ulum Islamia Madrasa, Joylaskar Union Chairman Mamunur Rashid Milon, Kazirbag Union Chairman Kazi Bulbul Ahmed Sohag, former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Vice-President Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan of Sadar Upazila Awami League, Organising Secretary Amirul Islam, retired agriculture officer Azizul Haq, and other local dignitaries.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni
62 detained on different charges in two dists
Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand
DC Md Manjurul Hafiz handing over honorary crests
Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari
Obituary
9 houses, five shops burnt


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft