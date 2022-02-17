

Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni

With Johr prayer, it was inaugurated by Mufti Shahidullah of Feni Jamiya Rashida Madrasa.

The mosque has been repaired at a cost of about Taka one crore.

President of Birali Jam-e-Mosque Managing Committee Kazi Nazrul Islam said, the mosque was firstly established in 1903. Later on it was repaired in 1987. In February, 2021, the foundation stone was laid for re-construction of the mosque.

He further said, the two-storey mosque has been raised on 14 decimals of land. Much of the construction money was given by a donor requesting anonymity; and some money was donated by locals.

In developing the mosque, all modern tools and appliances have been used. Its interior outlook has been made attractive with six chandeliers. The floor and walls have been imprinted with various coloured and costly tiles reading names of Allah and Prophet Muhmmad (SM). Wooden windows of the entry have also been added with these tiles.

The mosque included wide corridors. Over 2,000 people can perform prayer in the mosque at a time; there is a wudu khana adjacent to the mosque, and a separate room for keeping coffin box. There is also a large pond with cemented ghat beside the mosque.

Octogenarian Freedom Fighter Kazi Azharul Haq of Birali Kazi Bari said, 109 years back forefather Mufti Aziz Ullah had established this mosque in front of traditional Kazi Bari; now it has been turned into a mind-filling mosque. "We seek blessings from Allah for those who were and are involved in its development."

The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Mufti Toyeb Sultani of Birali Darul Ulum Islamia Madrasa, Joylaskar Union Chairman Mamunur Rashid Milon, Kazirbag Union Chairman Kazi Bulbul Ahmed Sohag, former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Vice-President Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan of Sadar Upazila Awami League, Organising Secretary Amirul Islam, retired agriculture officer Azizul Haq, and other local dignitaries.

FENI, Feb 16: An eye-catching mosque was opened at Birali Kazi Bari under Panchgachhia Union of Sadar Upazila on February 10.With Johr prayer, it was inaugurated by Mufti Shahidullah of Feni Jamiya Rashida Madrasa.The mosque has been repaired at a cost of about Taka one crore.President of Birali Jam-e-Mosque Managing Committee Kazi Nazrul Islam said, the mosque was firstly established in 1903. Later on it was repaired in 1987. In February, 2021, the foundation stone was laid for re-construction of the mosque.He further said, the two-storey mosque has been raised on 14 decimals of land. Much of the construction money was given by a donor requesting anonymity; and some money was donated by locals.In developing the mosque, all modern tools and appliances have been used. Its interior outlook has been made attractive with six chandeliers. The floor and walls have been imprinted with various coloured and costly tiles reading names of Allah and Prophet Muhmmad (SM). Wooden windows of the entry have also been added with these tiles.The mosque included wide corridors. Over 2,000 people can perform prayer in the mosque at a time; there is a wudu khana adjacent to the mosque, and a separate room for keeping coffin box. There is also a large pond with cemented ghat beside the mosque.Octogenarian Freedom Fighter Kazi Azharul Haq of Birali Kazi Bari said, 109 years back forefather Mufti Aziz Ullah had established this mosque in front of traditional Kazi Bari; now it has been turned into a mind-filling mosque. "We seek blessings from Allah for those who were and are involved in its development."The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Mufti Toyeb Sultani of Birali Darul Ulum Islamia Madrasa, Joylaskar Union Chairman Mamunur Rashid Milon, Kazirbag Union Chairman Kazi Bulbul Ahmed Sohag, former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Vice-President Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan of Sadar Upazila Awami League, Organising Secretary Amirul Islam, retired agriculture officer Azizul Haq, and other local dignitaries.