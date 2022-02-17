Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

62 detained on different charges in two dists

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

A total of 62 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives recently in two districts- Khulna and Rajshahi.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A total of 19 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Dumuria Upazila of the district in three days.
Police, in separate drives, arrested 18 people on different charges in the upazila on Saturday night.
Of the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant against them and the remaining two were detained on different charges.
The arrested are: Ratna Begum of Dhamalia Village, Humaira Begum of Jilerdanga Village, Rezaul Islam of Chandipur, Ibrahim Gain of Kharia, SM Dwin Mohammad of Rudaghara, Abdur Razzak Gazi of Sharafpur, Mehedi Hasan Sagar of Baruna Purbapara, Shamim Gazi of Shahapur, Abul Kalam Sheikh and Imran Hossain Gazi of Chakundia, Sundari Begum, Mina Begum, Afzal Biswas and Abdur Rouf Biswas of Tolna, Jahatap Biswas of Baruna, Abdur Razzak of Sharafpur area, and Ratul Fakir and Mitul Fakir in the upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Md Obaidur Rahman said the law enforcers arrested them from different areas after conducting separate drives at night.
However, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following the court orders, the OC added.  
On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescued a schoolgirl and arrested her abductor in Dumuria Upazila on Thursday.
The arrested person is Parashmani Fakir, 21, son of Abdul Halim of Golna Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Parashmani abducted the victim, a student of Khalshi Hazidanga AK High School, on January 7.
The victim's family lodged a complaint with RAB-6 in this connection.
Following this, the elite force members rescued the abducted girl and arrested her abductor Parashmani from Aranghata PS in Khulna City on Thursday afternoon.
The arrested was, however, handed over to police.
Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that an abduction case was filed in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 43 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 22 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday.
Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Saturday morning, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.
Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant and nine were drug addicts.
Some 38 grams of heroin, 138 grams of hemp and 21 yaba tablets were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.
However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Friday morning, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni
62 detained on different charges in two dists
Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand
DC Md Manjurul Hafiz handing over honorary crests
Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari
Obituary
9 houses, five shops burnt


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft