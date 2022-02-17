62 detained on different charges in two dists

A total of 62 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives recently in two districts- Khulna and Rajshahi.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A total of 19 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Dumuria Upazila of the district in three days.

Police, in separate drives, arrested 18 people on different charges in the upazila on Saturday night.

Of the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant against them and the remaining two were detained on different charges.

The arrested are: Ratna Begum of Dhamalia Village, Humaira Begum of Jilerdanga Village, Rezaul Islam of Chandipur, Ibrahim Gain of Kharia, SM Dwin Mohammad of Rudaghara, Abdur Razzak Gazi of Sharafpur, Mehedi Hasan Sagar of Baruna Purbapara, Shamim Gazi of Shahapur, Abul Kalam Sheikh and Imran Hossain Gazi of Chakundia, Sundari Begum, Mina Begum, Afzal Biswas and Abdur Rouf Biswas of Tolna, Jahatap Biswas of Baruna, Abdur Razzak of Sharafpur area, and Ratul Fakir and Mitul Fakir in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Md Obaidur Rahman said the law enforcers arrested them from different areas after conducting separate drives at night.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following the court orders, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescued a schoolgirl and arrested her abductor in Dumuria Upazila on Thursday.

The arrested person is Parashmani Fakir, 21, son of Abdul Halim of Golna Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Parashmani abducted the victim, a student of Khalshi Hazidanga AK High School, on January 7.

The victim's family lodged a complaint with RAB-6 in this connection.

Following this, the elite force members rescued the abducted girl and arrested her abductor Parashmani from Aranghata PS in Khulna City on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested was, however, handed over to police.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that an abduction case was filed in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 43 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 22 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Saturday morning, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant and nine were drug addicts.

Some 38 grams of heroin, 138 grams of hemp and 21 yaba tablets were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Friday morning, the official added.











