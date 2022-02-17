Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 16: A trader was allegedly stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abdur Rahman, 27, was the son of Sujab Ali, a resident of Mirpur Village under Sirajganj Municipality.

Police said, Rahman was locked into an altercation with two youths at Charraipur Play Ground in the evening. Later on, around 8pm, locals spotted him injured in a pool of blood.

They rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital. But he succumbed to his injures on the way to the hospital.

However, police are trying to nab those involved in the killing, said Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Nazul Islam.









