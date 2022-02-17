Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 16: A trader was allegedly stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Abdur Rahman, 27, was the son of Sujab Ali, a resident of Mirpur Village under Sirajganj Municipality.
Police said, Rahman was locked into an altercation with two youths at Charraipur Play Ground in the evening. Later on, around 8pm, locals spotted him injured in a pool of blood.
They rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital. But he succumbed to his injures on the way to the hospital.
However, police are trying to nab those involved in the killing, said Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Nazul Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni
62 detained on different charges in two dists
Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand
DC Md Manjurul Hafiz handing over honorary crests
Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari
Obituary
9 houses, five shops burnt


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]ilyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft