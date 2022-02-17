Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand





While opening a day-long livestock fair in the district town as chief guest on Wednesday morning, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zahidur Rahman came up with the remark. The fair was organized by District L:ivestock Office.

It can also bright prospect for entrepreneurs, he added.

He further said, the government is providing supports for making the sector vibrant. During the pandemic time, Tk 900 crore was distributed among the livestock-related farmers across the country, he disclosed.

Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed chaired the opening session.

Superintendant of Police Md Saidur Rahman, PPM, and District Livestock Officer Dr. Tarun Kumar Sikder were present as special guest at the function.

Among others, Assistant Personal Assistant to Livestock Minister Goutam Roy Chawdhury and Youth Entrepreneur Maksud Khan were present at the fair.

Different types of cattle, birds, and feed treatment equipment were displayed at the fair having 25 stalls.









