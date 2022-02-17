Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

DC Opens Day-Long Fair In Town

Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondent


DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim addressing the opening of Livestock Fair-2022 in Kurigram Town on Wednesday as chief guest. SP Sayeda Jannat Ara and Mayor of Kurigram Municipality Md Kaziul Islam were present as special guests at the function organized by Upazila Livestock Department. photo: observer

DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim addressing the opening of Livestock Fair-2022 in Kurigram Town on Wednesday as chief guest. SP Sayeda Jannat Ara and Mayor of Kurigram Municipality Md Kaziul Islam were present as special guests at the function organized by Upazila Livestock Department. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Feb 16: The livestock sector can play a vital role in meeting nutrition demand and creating job opportunities in the district.
While opening a day-long livestock fair in the district town as chief guest on Wednesday morning, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zahidur Rahman came up with the remark. The fair was organized by District L:ivestock Office.
 It can also bright prospect for entrepreneurs, he added.
He further said, the government is providing supports for making the sector vibrant. During the pandemic time, Tk 900 crore was distributed among the livestock-related farmers across the country, he disclosed.  
Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed chaired the opening session.
Superintendant of Police Md Saidur Rahman, PPM, and District Livestock Officer Dr. Tarun Kumar Sikder were present as special guest at the function.
Among others, Assistant Personal Assistant to Livestock Minister Goutam Roy Chawdhury and Youth Entrepreneur Maksud Khan were present at the fair.
Different types of cattle, birds, and feed treatment equipment were displayed at the fair having 25 stalls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni
62 detained on different charges in two dists
Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand
DC Md Manjurul Hafiz handing over honorary crests
Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari
Obituary
9 houses, five shops burnt


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft