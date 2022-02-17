Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 16: A Bindu Water Treatment Plant (BWTP) was installed in Ashrayan Project at Gozaria under Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Tuesday with an aim to provide safe-drinking water to the beneficiaries of the project and the people of its surrounding areas.
A number of employees under the banner of Gozaria Swapno Kalyan Mahila Somobay Samity Limited formed at the initiative of Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) Project funded by UNDP SIDA, and Marico completed the installation work of the WTP.
On Monday, an inaugural ceremony was also held at Ashrayan Project with Deputy Director of Local Government Section of the deputy commissioner's office Rokhsana Begum in the chair.
National Project Director (NPD) and Joint Secretary of Local Government Division Md Habibur Rahman addressed the function and inaugurated the BWTP as chief guest and Marcus Johannesson, first secretary of Swedish Embassy, Bangladesh, Dhaka, spoke at the event as special guest.
Prasenjit Chakma, assistant residence representative, UNDP Bangladesh, Ikramul Haque Sohel, national programme officer, market development of Swedish Embassy, Dhaka, Kajal Chyaterjee, national project manager, Swapno Project, UNDP Bangladesh, Md Rezowan Hossain, executive engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Fulchhari Upazila Mohammad Alauddin, Md Zahidul Haque, district manager UNDP-SWAPNO Project, Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Khorshed Ali Khan, and local elites and NGO activists including journalists were present on the occasion.
NPD Md Habibur Rahman, in his speech, said the SWAPNO Project is being implemented in all unions of Fulchhari Upazila by the respective UPs in partnership with Local Government Division, creating positive impacts to the employees involved in the project.
The WTP would play significant role to provide safe drinking water to the people of Ashrayan Project and the people of its surrounding areas, the NPD added.
The NPD also urged the beneficiaries to take care the BWTP like their children to get water from it for long time without any trouble.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni
62 detained on different charges in two dists
Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand
DC Md Manjurul Hafiz handing over honorary crests
Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari
Obituary
9 houses, five shops burnt


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft