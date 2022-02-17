Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari

GAIBANDHA, Feb 16: A Bindu Water Treatment Plant (BWTP) was installed in Ashrayan Project at Gozaria under Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Tuesday with an aim to provide safe-drinking water to the beneficiaries of the project and the people of its surrounding areas.

A number of employees under the banner of Gozaria Swapno Kalyan Mahila Somobay Samity Limited formed at the initiative of Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) Project funded by UNDP SIDA, and Marico completed the installation work of the WTP.

On Monday, an inaugural ceremony was also held at Ashrayan Project with Deputy Director of Local Government Section of the deputy commissioner's office Rokhsana Begum in the chair.

National Project Director (NPD) and Joint Secretary of Local Government Division Md Habibur Rahman addressed the function and inaugurated the BWTP as chief guest and Marcus Johannesson, first secretary of Swedish Embassy, Bangladesh, Dhaka, spoke at the event as special guest.

Prasenjit Chakma, assistant residence representative, UNDP Bangladesh, Ikramul Haque Sohel, national programme officer, market development of Swedish Embassy, Dhaka, Kajal Chyaterjee, national project manager, Swapno Project, UNDP Bangladesh, Md Rezowan Hossain, executive engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Fulchhari Upazila Mohammad Alauddin, Md Zahidul Haque, district manager UNDP-SWAPNO Project, Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Khorshed Ali Khan, and local elites and NGO activists including journalists were present on the occasion.

NPD Md Habibur Rahman, in his speech, said the SWAPNO Project is being implemented in all unions of Fulchhari Upazila by the respective UPs in partnership with Local Government Division, creating positive impacts to the employees involved in the project.

The WTP would play significant role to provide safe drinking water to the people of Ashrayan Project and the people of its surrounding areas, the NPD added.

The NPD also urged the beneficiaries to take care the BWTP like their children to get water from it for long time without any trouble.











