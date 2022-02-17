Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondents

Lutfar Rahman
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Lutfar Rahman, former assistant teacher of Daulatpur Model High School and founding member of Daulatpur Degree College in the district, died of old-age complications at his residence in Chak Daulatpur on Sunday noon. He was 80.
His namaz-e-janaza was held after Magrib prayers.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Nur Mohammad Hawlader
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Nur Mohammad Hawlader, uncle of Dashmina Upazila Unit Juba Dal Joint Convener Saidul Islam in the district, died at his brother's house in Mugda area of Dhaka at 12pm on Sunday. He was 67.
He had been suffering from various diseases including of brain.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Chandarbandh Bazar premises in Purba Alipura Village in the upazila at 10am on Monday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the village.
He left behind his wife, three sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


