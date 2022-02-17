Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

9 houses, five shops burnt

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondents

Nine houses and five shops were burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Nilphamari and Pirojpur.
SAIDPUR, NILPHAMARI: At least nine houses were gutted in a fire in Niamotpur Jummapara Village under Saidpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Local sources said, the fire broke out from the kitchen of Momtaz Ali, son of Sokimuddin, at 3.45 am and soon engulfed the adjacent houses of Abbas Ali, Zaheda Khatun and Hasan Ali.
On information, Saidpur fire service rushed to the spot and doused the fire after one hour of frantic effort. The fire destroyed goods and valuables worth about Tk 10 lakh, affected house owners claimed.
PIROJPUR: Five shops were gutted by fire in the district town on Sunday night.
The incident took place on the Shaheed Omar Faruque Road in the town at around 8:30pm.
Local sources said, the fire began from Diamond Sweetmeat, and soon engulfed the adjacent Rumi Photostat, Masum Bakery, City Bazar and Nipun Photostat.
Being informed, five units of fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after about one-and-a-half-an-hour of frantic effort.
The reason behind the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Md Ali Reza confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.   
Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidur Rahman visited the spot and distributed Tk 10,000 in cash to the affected traders each.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eye-catching mosque opened in Feni
62 detained on different charges in two dists
Trader stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Livestock sector vital to meet nutrition demand
DC Md Manjurul Hafiz handing over honorary crests
Water treatment plant installed at Fulchhari
Obituary
9 houses, five shops burnt


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft