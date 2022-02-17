9 houses, five shops burnt

Nine houses and five shops were burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Nilphamari and Pirojpur.

SAIDPUR, NILPHAMARI: At least nine houses were gutted in a fire in Niamotpur Jummapara Village under Saidpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Local sources said, the fire broke out from the kitchen of Momtaz Ali, son of Sokimuddin, at 3.45 am and soon engulfed the adjacent houses of Abbas Ali, Zaheda Khatun and Hasan Ali.

On information, Saidpur fire service rushed to the spot and doused the fire after one hour of frantic effort. The fire destroyed goods and valuables worth about Tk 10 lakh, affected house owners claimed.

PIROJPUR: Five shops were gutted by fire in the district town on Sunday night.

The incident took place on the Shaheed Omar Faruque Road in the town at around 8:30pm.

Local sources said, the fire began from Diamond Sweetmeat, and soon engulfed the adjacent Rumi Photostat, Masum Bakery, City Bazar and Nipun Photostat.

Being informed, five units of fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after about one-and-a-half-an-hour of frantic effort.

The reason behind the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Md Ali Reza confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidur Rahman visited the spot and distributed Tk 10,000 in cash to the affected traders each.









