Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:16 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Belal Hossain Juwel

Broken bridge poses life risk to thousands of people in Kamalnagar Upazila

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 16: A bridge over the Bhulua River at Charthika-Charbasu Road in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district is causing suffering to thousands of locals including students.
Carrying agricultural goods by vehicles is seriously hampered. This public communication hassle has been continuing for the last eight years.
The middle portion and the railing of the bridge were broke down eight years back.  After that, the 40-metre long and 2.5 metre-width bridge became risky for public or vehicular movement.
But despite the deplorable condition, it is being used by several thousands of locals including school-college students, and small and large vehicles because there is no other alternative path.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some locals said, the bridge was built about 24 years back. It facilitated communication in Hazirhat, Karunanagar, Fazumiarhat and Char Basu areas under Sadar Upazila.
Still people of Charthika Ashrayan Project, neighbouring Noakhali Sadar District, Subarnachar Upazila, and Kamalnagar and Ramgoti upazilas are using it regularly.
Everyday the bridge is used by students of four colleges, three schools, and one madrasa.
A student of Hazirhat Upakul Government Primary School Mohammad Hossain said, "I have to cross the bridge with risk for going to school and coming back.  Besides, students of Shantirhat Government Primary School, Fazumiarhat School & College, Matabbarnagar Darssuna Alim Madrasa, Charjangalia SC High School, Toaha-I Ayub Mahila College and Alexandar ASM Abdur Rob Government College. These students demanded a new bridge replacing the old one.
Farmer Omar Faruk, Azad Uddin, Rafikul Islam and others said, they have to use the bridge to bring their produce to  bazaars; if the risky bridge gets collapsed, they will be harmed seriously.
 Char Kadira Union Member Idris Mia said, on the broken bridge several accidents occurred; but despite that, locals are using it finding no alternative. At the time of recent fire in a room of the Ashrayan Project, fire service vehicles could not reach the spot because of the risky bridge.
"The government is constructing big bridges in different remote areas of the country. Considering the plight of thousands of people in the region, it can construct a new bridge here."
Kamalnagar Upazila LGED Engineer Sohel Anwar said, a new bridge proposal of 50-metre long and 5.5-metre width has been sent to the highest authorities concerned; after approval, the new bridge will be constructed.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
[ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]