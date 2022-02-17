Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ottawa police chief resigns

Canadian border protesters retreat

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Ottawa police chief resigns

Ottawa police chief resigns

OTTAWA, Feb 16: Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop Covid-19 protests that have paralysed Canada's capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers.
A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine mandates has occupied parts of downtown Ottawa since late January and blocked US border crossings, inspiring similar protests around the world even as Canada moves to lift some health restrictions.
Protesters retreated from the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit and two other crossings after threats of fines and jail time. But hundreds of trucks are still blocking downtown areas, raising questions over Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly's handling of the crisis.
Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa police board, said the city had reached "mutually agreeable separation" with Sloly, without saying why he had stepped down.
Critics alleged he was too permissive toward protesters who at the peak of their movement had parked 4,000 trucks and vehicles near Canada's parliament, prime minister's office and other government buildings
In a statement announcing his resignation, Sloly said he had done "everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis." His defenders had voiced fears the use of force by police could stoke violence.
Trudeau sought on Monday to beef up policing by invoking the Emergencies Act, which empowers his government to cut off protesters' funding and reinforce provincial and local law enforcement with federal officers.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's $16m settlement
Ottawa police chief resigns
US priest used wrong baptism words for 26yrs
Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
UK police launch probe into Prince Charles charity
Syrian firefighters extinguish fire following artillery shelling
Russia's build-up continuing
Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft