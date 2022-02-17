US priest used wrong baptism words for 26yrs

LOS ANGELES, Feb 16: Thousands of Catholics in the United States may have to be re-baptized after the church discovered a priest had gotten one word wrong in the blessing for decades -- invalidating the rite.

For 26 years, Father Andres Arango had been performing the first sacrament of Catholic life with the words, "We baptize you," instead of the Vatican-sanctioned "I baptize you." "It is not the community that baptizes a person and incorporates them into the Church of Christ; rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all sacraments; therefore, it is Christ who baptizes," Thomas J. Olmsted, bishop of Phoenix, said.

Since the mistake came to light, Arango has quit his regular job "to dedicate his full-time ministry to helping and healing the people who were affected by this mistake," Burke said. "The diocese is working closely with Father Arango and the parishes at which he was previously assigned to notify and make arrangements to baptize anyone who may have been baptized invalidly." -AFP





