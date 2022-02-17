Russia's build-up continuing

BRUSSELS, Feb 16: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said Russia's military build-up seemed to be continuing around Ukraine despite Moscow announcing the pullback of more forces.

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers. "On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up," he said. Stoltenberg said "it remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal.

Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky has given his first reaction to reports from Russia that the latter is pulling some of its troops back from the borders. Zelensky said: "To be honest, we react to the reality we have and we don't see any withdrawal yet. We just heard about it." He said he thinks "all normal people expect de-escalation".

"As for the threat, I have said many times that we are calm about any threats because we remember that all this did not start yesterday. This has been happening for many years," he added, BBC reported.

Ukraine staged military drills and defiant displays of flag-waving patriotism on Wednesday as NATO warned Russia is continuing to mass forces for a possible invasion. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky watched troops training with some of their new Western-supplied anti-tank weapons on a range near Rivne, west of the capital.

Meanwhile, China may take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and do something "provocative" in Asia while Western powers are focused on defusing tensions with Russia, a US general warned Wednesday. General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of US Pacific Air Forces, noted that China had aligned itself with Russia in the crisis, raising questions about own intentions in Asia.

"From the standpoint of will China see what's happening in Europe and... try to do something here in the Indo-Pacific -- absolutely yes, that's a concern," Wilsbach said, using an alternative term for the Asia-Pacific region.

"I do have my concerns that they would want to take advantage," he added, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow. "It won't be surprising if they tried something that may be provocative, and see how the international community reacts."

The demonstration of Ukrainian firepower contrasted with images on Russian state media that were said to show Moscow's forces bringing an end to a major exercise in occupied Crimea. In Rivne, a row of vehicles was destroyed by simultaneous missile test strikes and armoured vehicles manoeuvred and fired on the yellowing moorland, while in Kyiv hundreds of civilians marched in a stadium with an enormous national banner.

The "Day of Unity" displays came as the Kremlin called for "serious negotiations" with Washington, and European leaders pushed hard for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Russia's huge build-up of troops, missiles and warships around Ukraine -- which US intelligence warns could turn quickly into an invasion -- has been called Europe's worst security crisis since the Cold War. -AFP













