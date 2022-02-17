Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

RCC terms fire fighting truck procurement contract as blatant lie

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has categorically refuted the contract signed with a Korean Company related to procurement of eight fire fighting trucks.
RCC Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton termed the contract signing issue as a blatant lie as the Korean SHINSHIN Global Co. Ltd furnished nine forged documents in terms of the truck procurement at a cost of Taka 80 crore.
"We will lodge a case against the company as soon as possible as it has destroyed our image badly," the mayor said while addressing a press conference on the issue at the city bhaban today, adding the city corporation had never any financial relation with the company.
He also said the city corporation has no work of fire fighting as there is no scope of purchasing fire fighting trucks.
"We will form a high-powered enquiry committee to detect those who are engaged in the forgery in both home and abroad," Mayor Liton said.
He added that the company forged his passport, e-mail address and facebook identification for doing the forgery with an ulterior motive to commit a large amount of fraud.
"We will take necessary measures of detecting the conspiracy circle to protect the hard-earned image of the city corporation," he added.
RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Executive Magistrate Imranul Haque and Adviser Engineer Ashraful Haque were present at the press conference.     BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCC terms fire fighting truck procurement contract as blatant lie
22nd founding anniversary of Jayadhani
Basic training on journalism organised by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB)
Two more arrested over UP polls violence in Ctg
DMP arrests 54 for consuming, selling drugs
Woman killed at Ctg hotel, man held
Women appear fortune makers in Barind area
Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for £3.2 million


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft