RCC terms fire fighting truck procurement contract as blatant lie

RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has categorically refuted the contract signed with a Korean Company related to procurement of eight fire fighting trucks.

RCC Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton termed the contract signing issue as a blatant lie as the Korean SHINSHIN Global Co. Ltd furnished nine forged documents in terms of the truck procurement at a cost of Taka 80 crore.

"We will lodge a case against the company as soon as possible as it has destroyed our image badly," the mayor said while addressing a press conference on the issue at the city bhaban today, adding the city corporation had never any financial relation with the company.

He also said the city corporation has no work of fire fighting as there is no scope of purchasing fire fighting trucks.

"We will form a high-powered enquiry committee to detect those who are engaged in the forgery in both home and abroad," Mayor Liton said.

He added that the company forged his passport, e-mail address and facebook identification for doing the forgery with an ulterior motive to commit a large amount of fraud.

"We will take necessary measures of detecting the conspiracy circle to protect the hard-earned image of the city corporation," he added.

RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Executive Magistrate Imranul Haque and Adviser Engineer Ashraful Haque were present at the press conference. BSS