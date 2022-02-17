Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022
Enjoying cricket key behind Shakib's rejuvenation: Fahim

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Enjoying the cricket is the biggest change of Shakib Al Hasan, a thing that helped him come all guns blazing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), recovering from his shaky form, said his childhood coach Nazmul Abdeen Fahim.
After a prolonged bad form, especially with the willow, Shakib came back to his old self in the ongoing BPL. Not only that he looks to be in form of his life but also he created a unique record of being adjudged man of the match for the five games in a row. No other player in the world could be man of the match in five matches in a row across three formats in official cricket matches.
Despite this terrific form, Shakib failed to get a taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was overlooked twice-firstly when his name was cropped up and secondly when unsold players were put up in the auction again.
It is believed since he won't be available for the whole tournament due to his national commitment, he remained unsold. But Nazmul Abedeen Fahim didn't touch this subject; rather he was pleased to see Shakib enjoying his game.
"I think Shakib was always serious about his game. When you perform regularly, it will motivate you to be involved and to think about the game. When any artist is able to create a good start, he feels fresh inside him and I think this is also happening to Shakib," Nazmul said on Wednesday.
"He is playing well and enjoying the game very much. Seeing his activity inside the field, it is understood that he is enjoying the game very much. That is the biggest change. His enjoyment is raising him even higher."     -BSS


