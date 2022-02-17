Bangladesh now most respected names in World sports: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP, said Bangladesh is now a most respected name in the world in the field of sports, a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release said.

He was speaking as the chief guest in a prize distribution ceremony among the Bangladeshi winners in various competitions organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports under Dhaka OIC Youth Capital on Wednesday at the Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal Auditorium of the National Sports Council in the city.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, MP, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP were present as the special guests.

Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum's president Taha Ayhan virtually joined the ceremony from a digital platform while Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin delivered his welcome speech.

The Information and Broadcasting minister said those who once ridiculed Bangladesh are now being whitewashed by Bangladesh. The present Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister. In just thirteen years, the country's per capita income has quadrupled. Bangladesh is now a country of food surplus. All this has been possible because of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Relying on the strength of youth, Bangladesh will reach the dream address. -BSS









