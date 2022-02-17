Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh now most respected names in World sports: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP, said Bangladesh is now a most respected name in the world in the field of sports, a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release said.
He was speaking as the chief guest in a prize distribution ceremony among the Bangladeshi winners in various competitions organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports under Dhaka OIC Youth Capital on Wednesday at the Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal Auditorium of the National Sports Council in the city.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, presided over the prize distribution ceremony.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, MP, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP were present as the special guests.
Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum's president Taha Ayhan   virtually joined the ceremony from a digital platform while Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin delivered his welcome speech.
The Information and Broadcasting minister said those who once ridiculed Bangladesh are now being whitewashed by Bangladesh. The present Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister. In just thirteen years, the country's per capita income has quadrupled. Bangladesh is now a country of food surplus. All this has been possible because of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Relying on the strength of youth, Bangladesh will reach the dream address.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City on brink of Champions League quarters after Sporting rout
Mbappe strikes late to give PSG edge over Real Madrid
Green wicket holds key to New Zealand-South Africa first Test
Enjoying cricket key behind Shakib's rejuvenation: Fahim
Bangladesh now most respected names in World sports: Hasan Mahmud
Bashundhara Kings Arena getting inaugurated today
A Z M Nasir Uddin, General Secretary of Chittagong Zila Krira Shonstha
Mushi gains career best ODI ranking


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft