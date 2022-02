A Z M Nasir Uddin, General Secretary of Chittagong Zila Krira Shonstha













A Z M Nasir Uddin, General Secretary of Chittagong Zila Krira Shonstha (CZKS) releasing balloons along with Mirza Salman, Chairman of Ispahani Group, Md Nazmul Ahsan, Chairman of CJKS Cricket Committee and other officials during the opening ceremony of 'Mujibborsho CJKS Ispahani Primiere Cricket League 2022' organised by Ispahani Group. photo: Observer DESK