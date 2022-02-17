Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:14 AM
Mushi gains career best ODI ranking

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Sports Reporter

Mushi gains career best ODI ranking

Mushi gains career best ODI ranking

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim achieved his career best ICC ODI ranking. He also made progress in the T20i format. The updated ICC rankings revealed on Wednesday in which the good news for Mushi came to light.
Mr. Dependable played his last ODI in May last year against Sri Lanka and scored accumulated 237 runs in three matches of that home series. He thereby, soared on 12 in the rankings by virtue of 723 rating points.
Mushi had no contribution to his one step progress rather it happened due to bad performances of West Indian batter Shai Hope, he got down two steps as Mushfiq rose up on 11 and Pakistan batter Imam-Ul Haque claimed the 12th spot.
The wicketkeeper-batter also made one step progress in T20i format to go on 24th place.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another Bangladesh player to make progress. He went up on 14th in the ODI all-rounder ranking. Shakib Al Hasan is on top of the ODI all-rounder rankings.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is leading both the ODI and T20i batting rankings.


« PreviousNext »

Mushi gains career best ODI ranking


