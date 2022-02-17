Victorians thru final smashing Challengers



Chattogram Challengers' Will Jacks (R) walks off the field after being dismissed by Comilla Victorian' Shohidul Islam during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) second qualifier Twenty20 cricket match at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Dhaka on February 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. Will Jacks, the leading scorer of the event so far, departed on 16 off nine as CCs lost their 1st wicket on 31 but they lost three more wickets to add 12 runs only. Walton Chadwick got out on two runs while Shamim Hossain promoted on the batting order and sent at four, departed for a duck while Zakir Hasan returned to the dugout on 20 off 19 but after the skipper Afif Hossain. Afif was dismissed on 10 from as many facings as Chattogram had been quaking losing five wickets to manage 50 runs.

World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 wicketkeeper Akbar Ali and Mehidy Miraz, the first among the three CCs captain in ongoing BPL season however, tackled the disaster standing 61 runs' crucial 6th wicket's partnership before Akbar's dismissal on 33 off 20 with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries.

Benny Howell came to bat at eight and fell run out on three before downing the wicket of Miraz. The leading Chattogram scorer on the day missed a fifty for six runs. He faced 38 balls and hit three fours alongside two sixes. Nasum Ahmed got out in the very first ball he faced as CCs were bowled out for 148 runs in the first ball of the final over.

Moeen Ali and Shohidul Islam shared three wickets each allowing 20 and 33 runs respectively while Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam and Abu Hider Rony shared one wicket apiece.

Needing 149, Victorians lost their opener Liton Das in the very first ball of the innings but from then West India recruit Sunil Narine created storm in the middle. He hit three sixes and a boundary in the 2nd over of the innings delivered by Mehidy Miraz. He completed his fifty off 13 deliveries and got out on 57 off 16 with five rope kissing shots as six over the fence hits.

Miraz dropped Imrul Kayes on one, who scored 22 off 24. Faf Du Plessis and Moeen Ali did the rest of the job. Faf remained unbeaten on 30 off 23 while Moeen scored as many runs from 13 deliveries as Victorians secured a seven-wicket victory with 43 balls remaining.

Sunil Narine named the Player of the Match for his all-round excellences.

Comilla Victorians will take on Fortune Barishal in the grand finale of the event tomorrow.











