

SIBL opens eight agent banking outlets

The programme was presided over by Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered welcome speech in the programme.

Among others, Additional Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Division Md. Mashiur Rahman, were present in the programme.

Agents of the outlets and local dignitaries also attended the program. Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened eight new agent banking outlets recently. Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the outlets at Moulvir Hat in Laxmipur, Radhanagar Bazar in Narayangonj, Soanipul Bazar in Chatoogram, Madhabpur and Lalmai Bazar in Cumilla, Chargach Bazar and Chargaon Bazar in Brahmanbaria and Fulbaria Bazar in Dhaka through virtual platform, says a press release.The programme was presided over by Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered welcome speech in the programme.Among others, Additional Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Division Md. Mashiur Rahman, were present in the programme.Agents of the outlets and local dignitaries also attended the program.